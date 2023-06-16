Cow Shot Dead On I-81 By PA State Police From Chambersburg

The cow chase was captured on video by musician Blaine Phebus in Shippensburg who spotted two state trooper patrol cars pursuing it along I-81 around 7:40 a.m.

Another local spotted the cow earlier that morning and said it was on the north side of the median.

Troop H Chambersburg pursued the running cow after being dispatched to an early morning report of a loose farm animal, Trooper Frazer explained to Daily Voice on Friday morning.

Here's what she said happened next:

"Troopers attempted to corral the animal with their vehicles but were unable to do so. Troopers then exited their vehicles and deployed a taser to slow the animal and finally, used a firearm to incapacitate the animal; which is an approved method of euthanasia as per American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines."

Frazer went on to explain the Pennsylvania State Police has "extensive guidance in place for how and when animal destruction may be undertaken. That guidance also requires certain administrative review processes that are currently being undertaken to determine if (the) applicable policy was adhered to."

She also noted that:

"Pennsylvania State Police policy does allow for the destruction of farm animals under certain conditions. It is also noted that a large animal running freely near vehicles travelling at interstate speeds, by its very nature, presents a serious danger to the motoring public."

Details about how the cow got loose on the highway were unavailable at the time of publishing.

This is not the first time we've reported on loose animals on I-81. You can read some of our previous coverage on other loose farm animals on the interstate in Pennsylvania here and here.

