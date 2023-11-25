Chambersburg Teen ID'd After Dying On Thanksgiving Following Crash: Coroner

Logan A. Gilbert of the 800 block of Middle Street in Chambersburg and his passenger Corben M. Heaton, 19 also of Chambersburg, were speeding while driving north in his 2000 Honda Civic by 4595 Wayne Road/PA Route 316 on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a release.

The vehicle crested a hill and went over the center line of the road, the York County Coroner's office explained.

That's when they entered into the southbound lanes striking Natalie M. Gentry, 25 also of Chambersburg's 2020 Jeep Renegade head-on at 10:28 p.m., troopers stated.

The reason the men's vehicle veered into the opposing lane of traffic is unknown to authorities at the time of this report.

All three people involved required extraction from their vehicles when emergency crews arrived, according to the Franklin Fire Company.

Both of the vehicles "sustained disabling damage and were cleared from the scene by Abe's Towing," state police said.

Gilbert and Heaton were not wearing seatbelts or "safety equipment [was] not used or was not applicable" at the time of the crash, as stated in the PSP release. Gentry was noted to be seatbelted.

Gentry was taken by Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department EMS to Meritus Hospital. She suffered minor injuries, PSP explained; that were later determined to have been "a sprained ankle and severe bruising."

Heaton was flown to York Hospital by Chambersburg Fire Department Ambulance after a "suspected serious injury," the PSP release stated. He was later determined to have suffered "severe bruising and a broken wrist," troopers said.

Gilbert was taken to Chambersburg Hospital by the Marion Volunteer Fire Company but was later flown to Wellspan York Hospital, according to the State Police release.

Gilbert passed away from his injuries at the hospital at 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to the coroner's release.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was called to the hospital to investigate and certify his death at 5:22 a.m.

She determined that his cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology report was obtained, the coroner explained. His next of kin has been notified.

Since Logan passed away on a holiday, his community appears to have felt his loss more dearly than at other times of the year when people are not gathering together. His community has already been sharing about its loss on social media:

His aunt wrote the following in a Facebook post:

"Logan Gilbert was only 18, looking forward to graduating and focusing on bettering himself. Working with his mom at the new Main Street Family Diner.Logan was my first born nephew. The pain is so big.The Dr broke down in tears when they told my sister that they tried for two hours to save him."

Funeral and memorial service details had not been released at the time of publishing.

