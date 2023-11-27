Overcast 41°

SHARE

Chambersburg Nurse Crushed To Death By Tree: Pennsylvania State Police

A tree has crushed a Chambersburg woman to death, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, Nov. 26.

<p>A red Kioti tractor, similar to the one Tammy was using, and a map showing the area where she was working when she was killed.&nbsp;</p>

A red Kioti tractor, similar to the one Tammy was using, and a map showing the area where she was working when she was killed. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Zachary Musser @zacman895 (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Tammy Smith, was found dead on a property located at 2821 Woodstock Road in Greene Township on Saturday, PSP Chambersburg troopers detailed in the release.

The 42-year-old had been using a 2020 Kioti tractor while doing yard work on the property when a tree fell on her sometime between 3 and 4:52 p.m. when the troopers arrived. 

How or why the tree fell on her is unclear. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the authorities. Her official cause and manner of death were not shared. 

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released. 

Tammy worked as a nurse for Chambersburg Health Services since Oct. 2007, according to her LinkedIn

Daily Voice has reached out to the organization to confirm and requested a comment. Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE