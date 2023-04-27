Chambersburg Mom Dies Following Head-On Crash Into Tractor-Trailer

Brenna Rachelle Denison, originally of Huntingdon and most recently of Chambersburg, was driving a 2013 Buick Verano north in the 1600 block of Letterkenny Road in Hamilton Township when she crossed the double-yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 75-year-old Ronald E. Shew, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police the following day.

Shew was not injured but Denison was taken to Chambersburg Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, state police explained.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and there were no witnesses, the state police said. The roadway was briefly shut down, according to the Franklin Fire Company.

The following was written about Brenna in her obituary:

"Brenna was a 2013 graduate of Chambersburg High School. She was a student of Southern New Hampshire University, majoring in psychology, where she was on the honor roll. Brenna worked at Ulta Distribution as a machine operator. She loved plants, hiking, cooking, and riding motorcycles. She also loved spoiling her dog Leia with car rides, going to the dog park, pup cups and lounging on the couch together. Brenna was very creative: making freshies, chocolate covered strawberries and pretzels. Her favorite past time was caring for others in any way that she could. Above all, being a great mother was the most important thing to her and her biggest accomplishment."

Her friends have also been sharing about their sudden loss of this kind and generous soul.

She is survived by her daughter Izabella "Izzy"; parents Kelly (wife of Michael) Burkett and Governor (husband of Tomi Sue) Walker; siblings Alexa Jones, Sydney Jones, Gavin Morder, and Gemma Walker; boyfriend, Darrin Jones, Jr.; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, according to her obituary.

Her visitation was held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by her mother to help cover the funeral expenses and help support Brenna's daughter Izzy. The GoFundMe campaign was launched following the visitation and in less than 24 hours has raised $2,360 of a $2,000 goal from 44 donations with the top donation of $250 from Brian Thomas.

