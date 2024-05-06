Carlos Martinez-Franco was arrested on a warrant in Conroe, TX on March 4, 2024, according to the police release.

The charge stems from an alleged assault in the 200 block of East Liberty Street/US Route 11 in Chambersburg on July 12, 2016, court records show.

A warrant for the following charges was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, the police said and court records confirmed:

Felony Rape Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion.

Felony Sexual Assault.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jody C. Eyer at 8 a.m. on May 4. He's been held in the Franklin County Jail on $300,000 in bail ever since, according to his court docket. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled before Judge Eyer at 8:30 a.m. on May 14.

Additional information about this case was not immediately available.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more details, so check back here for possible updates.

