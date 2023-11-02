Fair 31°

SHARE

$111K Theft From Chambersburg Business Caused By 'Compromised Client's Email': State Police

Over $100,000 was stolen from a Chambersburg business, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 2. 

<p>IMI Products and $100 bills.&nbsp;</p>

IMI Products and $100 bills. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato @giorgiotrovato (overlay)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

IMI Products on Black Gap Road, Greene Township reported the theft by deception around 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the state police release. 

The company, which develops and makes products for tractor-trailer trucking fleets, told troopers that they believe a client's email was "compromised" by an unknown actor who changed the bank account information associated with the customer's account, according to officials.

The amount transferred totaled $111,000, PSP explained. 

No suspects have been identified but Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are continuing to investigate.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE