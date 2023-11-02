$111K Theft From Chambersburg Business Caused By 'Compromised Client's Email': State Police

IMI Products on Black Gap Road, Greene Township reported the theft by deception around 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the state police release.

The company, which develops and makes products for tractor-trailer trucking fleets, told troopers that they believe a client's email was "compromised" by an unknown actor who changed the bank account information associated with the customer's account, according to officials.

The amount transferred totaled $111,000, PSP explained.

No suspects have been identified but Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are continuing to investigate.

