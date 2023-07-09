1-Year-Old Boy Among 8 People Shot At Over Fireworks In Franklin County: Affidavit

Dalea Joann Carbaugh, 45, of Greencastle, heard the fireworks on Independence Day and came out of the rear door of her home on Hager Road, Peters Township to yell at her neighbors to stop set them off around 8:45 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police explained in the affidavit of probable cause.

Carbaugh proceeded to exchange words with two of the men sitting in her neighbor's backyard before going back inside for her handgun, as detailed in the affidavit.

She then came out, "raise(d) her arm and aimed just east of where he and all the other victims were sitting," and shoot three times, the homeowner told the state police.

The homeowner brought his family inside and called the police, as Carbaugh shot three or four more times, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting Carbagh went back into her home, the affidavit details.

When the troopers arrived, they learned those shot at were the homeowner, his friend, his friend's wife, and their 3-year-old son, as well as the homeowner's wife and their three children; a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old boy.

No injuries were reported.

Six shell casings were found on Carbaugh's back porch and two handguns were found in her home, court records show.

She also admitted to shooting a 9mm handgun 6 or 7 times to the troopers who came to question her, troopers stated in the affidavit.

Carbaugh has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, four counts of felony attempts to cause aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to her court docket.

She failed to post bail of $30,000 and remains in the Franklin County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Duane K. Cunningham at 8:30 a.m. on July 18, 2023, according to her court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.