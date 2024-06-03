West Philly Car Crash Ends In Triple Shooting, Police Say

Authorities said it happened on the 2400 block of South 62nd Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, June 1.

"(T)he incident became violent" after the wreck and three people were shot, according to PPD:

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and died.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the backside and placed in stable condition

Another 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and placed in critical condition.

One man is in custody and the Homicide Unit is investigating, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.