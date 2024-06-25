Mostly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

Philadelphia Firefighter Dies In Off-Duty Car Crash

A 29-year-old Philadelphia firefighter was killed when his car hit a tree early Sunday, June 23, officials say.

Staff salute a procession at PFD headquarters. Inset: PFD firefighter Ka'Ron B. Montgomery

Staff salute a procession at PFD headquarters. Inset: PFD firefighter Ka'Ron B. Montgomery

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Fire Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Ka'Ron B. Montgomery was driving east along the 600 block of Godfrey Avenue, police told Daily Voice. His car lost control and veered off the road around 1 a.m.

The firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene by PFD medics, authorities said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

According to the Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union, Montgomery was assigned to Engine 43 at 21st and Market streets in Center City. He had served the department for four years. 

Staff at the PFD headquarters paid their respects on Monday, June 24 when Montgomery's procession made its way to the funeral home. 

Funeral arrangements are pending, the fire department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE