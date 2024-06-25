Philadelphia Firefighter Dies In Off-Duty Car Crash

Ka'Ron B. Montgomery was driving east along the 600 block of Godfrey Avenue, police told Daily Voice. His car lost control and veered off the road around 1 a.m.

The firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene by PFD medics, authorities said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union, Montgomery was assigned to Engine 43 at 21st and Market streets in Center City. He had served the department for four years.

Staff at the PFD headquarters paid their respects on Monday, June 24 when Montgomery's procession made its way to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are pending, the fire department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.