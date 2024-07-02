A Few Clouds 75°

Coroner Called To Crash On US Route 1 In Delco: Dispatch

A coroner has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US Route 1 outside Media on Tuesday morning, according to Delaware County Emergency Services 911.

The traffic backed up on US Route 1 due to the possibly fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The crash happened on US Rt 1 South near the ramp to Route 252 (Providence Road) around 8 a.m. on July 2, authorities say. 

The closure is between Exit: I-476 - Chester/Plymouth Meeting and Exit: PA 252 - Media/Newton Square.  All lanes are closed. 

The two-vehicle crash initially was reported to involve a trash truck on fire with people trapped, but dispatchers were unsure if that is what emergency crews discovered at the scene. 

