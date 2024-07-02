Coroner Called To Crash On US Route 1 In Delco: Dispatch

The crash happened on US Rt 1 South near the ramp to Route 252 (Providence Road) around 8 a.m. on July 2, authorities say.

The closure is between Exit: I-476 - Chester/Plymouth Meeting and Exit: PA 252 - Media/Newton Square. All lanes are closed.

The two-vehicle crash initially was reported to involve a trash truck on fire with people trapped, but dispatchers were unsure if that is what emergency crews discovered at the scene.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.