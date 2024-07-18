Thomas West, 44, of Harrisburg, has been in custody for more than five months after being ruled a flight risk, according to federal court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to time served and one year of supervised release, starting on Tuesday, July 16, as detailed in the release.

The charge of "sending an interstate communication containing a threat," stems from an email sent from tew1980mrb@yahoo.com to Boyer_Disability@opm.gov at 12:23 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2024, as stated in the affidavit of probable cause.

The email reads as follows in the affidavit:

"I understand why Timothy McVeigh did what he did. I understand why terrorist do the things they do against United States government. I will be showing up there today with an A.R. 15 assault rifle that's been converted to fully automatic. I have no intention of committing violent acts upon your people.. all I want to do is talk to you about why you are f***ing me over. That's all I want to know.. f***ing niggers 's owned me over $50,000. So today were going to have a nice talk about the money you owe me.. you're going to do your job or there'll be hell to pay! But I will not get violent! I promise you that. At the same time I know the name of everyone that works there. I know where your children get off the school bus.. I know where your spouses work.. you might want to do yourselves a favor and do your f***ing job and give me my f***ing money that is owed to me for all my service! Have I made myself clear?"

When Special Agent Thomas McNutt with the Federal Protective Service went to investigate the email at the US Office of Personnel Management’s Retirement Operations Center located at 1137 Branchton Rd, Boyers, PA, he learned this was one of a series of emails from that email address, according to the affidavit.

Then McNutt interviewed West and his roommate at their home on Meade Circle, Harrisburg, PA. West admitted it was "a bad email", "he was drunk when he sent it" and "he shouldn't have sent it", McNutt wrote. But West later entered a plea of not guilty on Feb. 22 but that plea was changed to guilty on March 4, the docket summary shows. No reason was given for the change.

It is unclear what service West supposedly did for the US government, what his disabilities were/are, and why he believed Boyer Disability owed him money.

The OPM website says in order to receive disability benefits:

"You must have completed at least 18 months of Federal civilian service which is creditable under FERS. 2. You must, while employed in a position subject to the retirement system, have become disabled, because of disease or injury, for useful and efficient service in your current position."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to the attorney of record on this case for more details, so check back here for possible updates.

