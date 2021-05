Two men in Susquehanna Township are wanted for an armed robbery with an AR-15, according to area police.

William James Jr. and Lamont Rivers-Daniels are wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in early March 2021, say police.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, please contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

