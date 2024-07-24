Kipona Fireworks, Drone Show Canceled In Harrisburg: Officials

The cancelation is due to "serious incidents during the fireworks displays at two of the last three July 4th shows," Mayor Williams said.

Three people were arrested following gunfire at the 2024 show, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The Mayor said the following about the cancelation:

"We hope this is not a permanent decision, but a temporary break. I have tasked Commissioner Carter to develop a new safety plan for our holiday fireworks shows. We also need to reconsider if fireworks itself are part of that plan. This is a chance to reimagine event programming. We will not let a few bad apples ruin these opportunities for Harrisburg to come together."

Kipona will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

The Mayor said the following about the festival:

"In the meantime, the rest of the 104th Kipona Festival will go on as planned Labor Day Weekend, with the return of the Native-American Pow-Wow, Multicultural Celebration, Family Fun Zone, Art In The Park, live music, food trucks, and more. I can’t wait to see you there!"

