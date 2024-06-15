Overcast 82°

FDA Warns Against Microdosed' Chocolate After PA Resident Sickened

Consumers should avoid Diamond Shruumz branded chocolate, cones, and gummies, federal regulators say. 

Diamond Shruumz products

 Photo Credit: FDA
Twelve people, including one Pennsylvania resident, became sick after eating Diamond Shruumz products, which according to the company's website contain a "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms."

The Food and Drug Administration said consumers reported a variety of symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

Of the 12 people sickened across eight states, 10 of them were hospitalized, according to the FDA. An investigation is ongoing. 

In the meantime, regulators say consumers should not eat candies and should throw them away. 

"FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses and is considering the appropriate next steps," the agency said on Tuesday, June 11.  

"More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Daily Voice has reached out to the company for comment. 

