Christina "Christi" Lukasiak, 47, of Mars, PA, whose daughter, Chloe Lukasiak, starred on Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms", was charged by Murrysville Police with a misdemeanor DUI on June 27, her latest court docket shows.

The reality star was allegedly found by officers crashed into a tree with a telephone pole hanging over her car, as TMZ reported citing court documents.

She reportedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, according to the police TMZ wrote.

Lukasiak later admitted to having two glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel, the outlet said.

Her preliminary hearing is set before Judge Judith P. Petrush at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to her latest court docket.

In 2021, Lukasiak pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without valid inspection, exceeding 35 MPH in an urban district by 5 MPH, and an unspecified Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission violation, court records show.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Murrysville police and the court for more information. Check back here for possible updates.

Lukasiak has been quiet on social media ever-since. However, her Instagram bio remains:

"I make mistakes. Some have been on tv. Book your cameo from me here👇🏼💗🤍💜🖤"

Click here to read TMZ's full report.

