Tyron Perrin, 18 of Susquehanna Township, died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner was homicide, according to the coroner's report.

He was allegedly shot by 13-year-old Zahkee Talib-Davis of Harrisburg, who has been charged as an adult with Murder and Carrying a Firearm Without a License, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Perrion was found dead in an apartment in the 3600 block of Brookridge Terrace at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

The investigation is ongoing but "there is no continued threat to the public," the police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or email dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

Tyron was a Susquehanna Township senior and would have graduated on June 7. Daily Voice has reached out to the school and has yet to hear back.

His last public Facebook post read was on Sept. 21, 2023: "Blessed to see another Year 🎉❤️#🔞"

His friend list included Tyemeshia Miller, a pregnant 19-year-old, who was shot dead less than a month before. Click here to read our full report on her tragic death.

