Mechanicsburg Netflix Star Powers Through Super Spicy Wings On Popular YouTube Show 'Hot Ones'

To the other side of the "Hot Ones" interview, that is.

The comic, 36, who has roots in Mechanicsburg, recently appeared on the First We Feast YouTube show hosted by Sean Evans answering "hot questions while eating even hotter wings."

The questions and the wings get progressively spicier.

Somewhere just before the halfway mark, Evans asks Gillis about his most disgusting experience as a college athlete (he played one season of football at Elon University, and was on the team at Trinity High School in Camp Hill).

Gillis recalls his teammates vomiting often, and evacuating their bowels in their pants, he said.

Evan asks Gillis his favorite gas station snack, the best prank phone call he's ever made, and asks him to estimate the amount of hours he's spent podcasting in his life.

Near the halfway mark is where Gillis begins to sort of unravel. His savior? The milk.

He chugs it, and Evan warns, well, everything in moderation.

As of Friday, June 14, the episode had 2.4M views on YouTube.

Gillis was promoting his Netflix show "Tires," about a man who trying to turn around his dad's auto repair chain, and the torment he endures from his cousin, an employee at the shop, according to the show's IMDB description.

Click here to watch the full episode of "Hot Ones" featuring Shane Gillis.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.