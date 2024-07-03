'Dough N JOE' Doughnut Shop Opens In Central PA To Rave Reviews

DOUGH n JOE's Grand Opening was at their new storefront on 33 East Simpson Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, according to the company's Facebook page.

Locals who stopped by were impressed! Some took to Nextdoor to share how they felt, one wrote:

"OH!!! MY!!! GOSH !!! I just tried the new donut shop that opened on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg! It is called, 'Dough & Joe'. They have the most incredible donuts, all made from scratch! Raised donuts with every type of filling you can imagine, and cake donuts. Fresh as can be! They are the best donuts I’ve had since my Slovak grandmother made them when I was little! You have got to get there!"

Well, other Slovak and Eastern Europeans agreed sharing similar praise across social media. But everyone seemed to agree, that there is an irresistible-homemade quality they couldn't help but eat up!

One customer wrote on Facebook:

"We came in for 6 donuts and 6 donut holes. My son ate the donut holes in the car. He said they were the best donuts he's ever had. He said his strawberry iced with sprinkles was amazing. He's definitely a fan."

Even though July 4th, is the Independence Day holiday, Dough n Joe will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.. You can find the rest of the July hours by clicking here.

By the way, Dough n Joe is still hiring, if you think you are a fit email your resumes and availability to doughnjoepa@gmail.com.

