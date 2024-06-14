Child Lead Police On Chase In Stolen Car Before Central PA Crash: Police

East Pennsboro Township Police Department and the Lower Allen Township Police Department pursued the stolen Chevy Suburban into Upper Allen Township early Sunday morning, according to the UATPD release.

The child driver lost control of the Suburban and crashed into a railroad embankment — causing it to roll over around 4:23 a.m. on June 9, the police explained.

The "unlicensed juvenile" was taken to PSU Hershey Medical Center for minor injuries.

The East Pennsboro Township Police plan to file criminal charges related to the pursuit.

Upper Allen Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

Additional information was unavailable.

