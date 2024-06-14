Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Child Lead Police On Chase In Stolen Car Before Central PA Crash: Police

A child stole a car, led police on a chase, and was injured in a rollover crash on Sunday, Upper Allen Township Police announced on June 11. 

The scene of the stolen vehicle where the child driver crashed.

The scene of the stolen vehicle where the child driver crashed.

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

East Pennsboro Township Police Department and the Lower Allen Township Police Department pursued the stolen Chevy Suburban into Upper Allen Township early Sunday morning, according to the UATPD release. 

The child driver lost control of the Suburban and crashed into a railroad embankment — causing it to roll over around 4:23 a.m. on June 9, the police explained. 

The "unlicensed juvenile" was taken to PSU Hershey Medical Center for minor injuries. 

The East Pennsboro Township Police plan to file criminal charges related to the pursuit. 

Upper Allen Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash. 

Additional information was unavailable. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE