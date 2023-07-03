West Chester Man Accused Of Sexual Assault On Airplane, Feds Say

Edward Decker, 45, was charged by indictment with two counts of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft, said the US Attorney's Office in a release.

The July 2022 American Airlines flight took off from San Diego and was bound for Philadelphia, authorities said. Investigators believe Decker "engaged in sexual contact" with a minor victim midflight.

If convicted, the 45-year-old faces up to five years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine, the US Attorney's Office added.

