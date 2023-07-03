Fair 86°

West Chester Man Accused Of Sexual Assault On Airplane, Feds Say

A West Chester man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a girl on a cross-country flight last year. 

An American Airlines flight
An American Airlines flight Photo Credit: Unsplash/Miguel Ángel Sanz
Mac Bullock
Edward Decker, 45, was charged by indictment with two counts of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft, said the US Attorney's Office in a release. 

The July 2022 American Airlines flight took off from San Diego and was bound for Philadelphia, authorities said. Investigators believe Decker "engaged in sexual contact" with a minor victim midflight. 

If convicted, the 45-year-old faces up to five years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine, the US Attorney's Office added. 

