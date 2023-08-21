These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Chester County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Chester County” report:

No. 1 - Conestoga Senior High School, Treddyfrin-Easttown

- Conestoga Senior High School, Treddyfrin-Easttown No. 2 - Downington STEM Academy

- Downington STEM Academy No. 3 - Unionville High School

- Unionville High School No. 4 - Great Valley High School

- Great Valley High School No. 5 - Bayard Rustin, West Chester Area Schools

All five schools earned an A+ overall. Conestoga's lowest grade was a B+ in diversity, and came in at No. 2 on Niche's list of best public high schools in all of Pennyslvania. It was rated No. 3 in all of PA for best teachers.

Downington STEM's lowest grade was also a B+ in clubs and activities.

