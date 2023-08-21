These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Chester County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Chester County” report:
- No. 1 - Conestoga Senior High School, Treddyfrin-Easttown
- No. 2 - Downington STEM Academy
- No. 3 - Unionville High School
- No. 4 - Great Valley High School
- No. 5 - Bayard Rustin, West Chester Area Schools
All five schools earned an A+ overall. Conestoga's lowest grade was a B+ in diversity, and came in at No. 2 on Niche's list of best public high schools in all of Pennyslvania. It was rated No. 3 in all of PA for best teachers.
Downington STEM's lowest grade was also a B+ in clubs and activities.
Click here for the complete list from Niche.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.