These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Chester County, Report Says

The grades are in, and these Chester County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Chester County” report:

  • No. 1 - Conestoga Senior High School, Treddyfrin-Easttown
  • No. 2 - Downington STEM Academy 
  • No. 3 - Unionville High School
  • No. 4 - Great Valley High School
  • No. 5 - Bayard Rustin, West Chester Area Schools

All five schools earned an A+ overall. Conestoga's lowest grade was a B+ in diversity, and came in at No. 2 on Niche's list of best public high schools in all of Pennyslvania. It was rated No. 3 in all of PA for best teachers.

Downington STEM's lowest grade was also a B+ in clubs and activities.

