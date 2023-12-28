Teens Burn Porta-Potty At Park In Chester County, Police Chief Says

West Caln Township Police Department and Wagontown Volunteer Fire Company were called to a porta-pottery fire at Layton Park located at 100 Water Works Road, on Dec. 28, Police Chief Martinez told us.

"It was reported that three teenage males were seen around a pavilion then going in and out of the Porta-Potty prior to the fire," he said.

They were seen leaving the park in a bright blue small Chevrolet sedan with dark-tinted windows, according to Martinez.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Chester County Dispatch at 610-383-7000 and request to speak with a West Caln Township Police Officer.

