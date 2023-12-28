Light Rain 50°

Teens Burn Porta-Potty At Park In Chester County, Police Chief Says

A Chester County area fire chief has reached out to Daily Voice after three teenagers were seen near a public park's porta-potty that later caught fire on Thursday. 

The scene of the burned porta-potty at Layton Park.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Curt Martinez @Bombsniffer1
Jillian Pikora
West Caln Township Police Department and Wagontown Volunteer Fire Company were called to a porta-pottery fire at Layton Park located at 100 Water Works Road, on Dec. 28, Police Chief Martinez told us. 

"It was reported that three teenage males were seen around a pavilion then going in and out of the Porta-Potty prior to the fire," he said. 

They were seen leaving the park in a bright blue small Chevrolet sedan with dark-tinted windows, according to Martinez.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Chester County Dispatch at 610-383-7000 and request to speak with a West Caln Township Police Officer.

