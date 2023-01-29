Yalla! West Chester Athlete Signs Pro Contract With Israeli Team

Former West Chester University women’s soccer star Maggie Lena is taking her talents to Israel to live out a lifelong dream.

Lena, a California native who was a key component for the Golden Rams for two seasons after coming over from Marquette University, has signed her first professional soccer contract with the Israeli women’s soccer team F.C. Kiryat Gat.

During her two years, Lena appeared in 41 games for West Chester University, earning 23 starts. She tallied seven goals and three assists during her time in Chester County, including the game-winner to topple Ferris State during the 2022 National Semifinal.

Playing overseas shouldn’t phase Lena, who has international experience after playing for the gold-medal-winning Team USA in the Maccabiah Games last summer and being named Tournament MVP for notching three goals and two assists in four matches while getting a taste of Israel in the process.

“The opportunity to compete in Israel and represent my culture, country, teams, and my family was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Lena said to her school’s website after the tournament last summer. "Soccer to me has always been more than just my passion, I truly love the game, and it is a language to me.

“It is amazing how you can go anywhere in the world and communicate through the sport, which makes it so special,” she previously said. “For the games to be played in Israel, which is such a holy and beautiful place makes it even more special and is truly unlike anything else in the world for me.”

Though she is going pro, Lena will continue to have binding ties to her alma mater, as she plans to continue her education from a distance while living out a life goal.

Lena is expected to join her new club in short order, where she will begin training for a shot in the Israeli First League and Israeli Women’s Cup, all while working to complete her graduate degree from the university.

"Having the opportunity to travel to Israel, such an important place in Judaism, see such amazing places (such as Yad Vashem-Israel's official memorial to Holocaust victims, the Dead Sea-to name a few), and be a part of the amazing culture while also playing the game I love was truly amazing,” she said in August last year.

“I also want to play professionally overseas after my collegiate career is over, so the opportunity to gain exposure the last few weeks and show my skills was terrific as well.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.