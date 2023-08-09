Fair 75°

Shelter IN Place: HazMat Units Respond To 'Incident' In Downingtown

Hazardous Materials crews are on the scene of an "incident" in Downingtown on Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities warn. 

Chester County Hazardous Materials Unit
Chester County Hazardous Materials Unit Photo Credit: Facebook/Chester County Department of Emergency Services
Mac Bullock
In a statement that has been reposted by Chester County officials, the Alert Fire Company of Downingtown said they were "operating and investigating a Hazardous Materials incident" on the 400 block of Boot Road, near the intersection with Skelp Level Road. 

"We are urging residents and businesses, in a one-mile radius from the above location, to shelter in place until further notice," firefighters said. 

On Facebook, residents said police were also at the scene. 

Located near the site is ChemStation, a "high-quality industrial cleaning chemical" company, according to its website. Officials have not said if the incident took place at ChemStation's facility. 

Calls to the company's Downingtown location went to voicemail Wednesday morning. 

