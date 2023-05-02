Several Injured In Back-To-Back West Chester Car Crashes: Police

Both crashes involved vehicles that had been reported stolen outside the borough, West Chester police said in a release.

Dispatchers received the first call some 10 minutes after midnight, they said. A car hit a streetlight near East Gay and North Matlack streets, striking "other fixed objects" along the block before coming to a rest, police wrote.

The second crash happened just four blocks away, near West Gay and North Darlington streets, authorities continued. The car hit "numerous" other vehicles before stopping, according to investigators.

In both accidents, the drivers and passengers were treated at the scene and then taken to area hospitals, the release says. The extent of their injuries was unknown to West Chester police.

Both accidents remain under investigation, the department added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.