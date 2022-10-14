Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School

For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced.

In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.

The closure came just hours after police canine teams searched the school for weapons on Thursday, following up on a separate threat made on the same app. No weapons were recovered in the Thursday search, and students were dismissed.

Caln Township police and Chester County detectives are investigating the threats, according to the statement.

“Any person who makes a credible threat to a school in Chester County is on notice that law enforcement takes these extremely seriously and will investigate each one," said DA Deb Ryan.

"We have no choice but to err on the side of caution to ensure everyone’s safety," but "if we determine a threat was made to disrupt school as a joke, we will hold those accountable for their actions and prosecute them," she added.

Coatesville Area School District interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap also raised the possibility that the threats were a hoax.

"While we want students to use the Safe2Say Tip Line for legitimate concerns and reports, it’s important that our students and parents understand that anyone who makes threats on this tip line for the purpose of disrupting school will be disciplined and possibly face criminal charges," he said.

The school faced a similar situation on Friday, Oct. 7, when district officials canceled the homecoming football game due to "credible" threats of violence, the DA's office said. That incident also remains under investigation.

