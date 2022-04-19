Valley Forge Middle School Janitor Sexually Assaulted 2 Students: DA

A 23-year-old middle school janitor has been arrested for sexually assaulting two student in Suburban Philadelphia, authorities said.

Rushon "Shawn" Drayton, of Paoli, abused students ages 14 and 15, while working at the Valley Forge Middle School, and got friendly with them by handing out candy, Chester County DA Deborah Ryan said.

Drayton was charged with multiple counts of institutional sexual assault and other related charges, then released on $50,000 bail. Authorities believe there may be more victims.

On April 10, the mother of a 14-year-old Valley Forge student at contacted Tredyffrin police to report inappropriate texts that Drayton sent to her daughter, Ryan said.

The victim told police that “Shawn” became friendly with students over the past several months by handing out candy three to four times a week.

The victim said that Drayton talked with her one-on-one in the hallway and asked for her cell phone number, which she gave to him.

Drayton then started texting and FaceTiming with the girl during the week, weekend, and during school. On April 10, the victim’s mother checked her daughter’s cell phone and found text messages between she and a friend that had screen shots of messages from “Shawn” that were inappropriate and sexual. That’s when she contacted police, Ryan said.

On April 14, police became aware of a second victim whom Drayton spoke with about sexually explicit topics, authorities said.

That victim told detectives that Drayton had given her a sex toy, marijuana, and other gifts. Police recovered hundreds of sexual and inappropriate text messages and photos that were sent to the second victim by the defendant.

Tredyffrin Twp. Police are investigating. DDA Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Tredyffrin Twp. Detectives at 610-644-3221.

Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

