Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who boarded a Coatesville school bus and touched a student early Thursday, Jan. 26.

The man got on the bus that had stopped to pick up students around 6:50 a.m. at E. Chestnut and N. 6th streets, sat next to a girl and inappropriately touched her leg, officials said.

The Coatesville Area School District Police are investigating.

