The Octorara Area School District Board President was flying a twin-engine Gulfstream American GA-7 that went down near Coatesville, officials have said. The exact cause of the crash remains under review by federal investigators.

On GoFundMe.com, loved ones say Ganow was an active member of several communities with a "servant's heart."

Born in Mississippi and raised in Nebraska, Ganow was a 1976 graduate of the Skyview Baptist Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, according to his obituary.

His Octorara School District colleague Steven Leever has said Ganow was also an involved member of his church, the owner of an equipment rental business, and a competitive ski official.

"Those who knew Sam knew he loved BIG and he considered everyone family," wrote campaign organizer Stephanie Shoemaker on GoFundMe. "Whether you met through church, Octorara, flying, skiing, RunDisney, or just were passing by."

The 65-year-old is survived by his wife Kennie, his children Steve, Shawn, and Kelinda, his children-in-law, and eight grandchildren, according to the GoFundMe.

"Sam was selfless, compassionate, and generous," Shoemaker said. "He was always willing to offer a prayer, a meal, a bed, a ride, or anything else you might find yourself needing."

"Now is our opportunity to repay his servant’s heart by supporting the Ganow family through your donations and continued prayers."

The crowdfunding effort has raised over $9,000 to date.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18.

Click here to support the Ganow family on GoFundMe.com, or click here to read his full obituary from Wilde Funeral Home.

