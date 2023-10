Lawrence Hurd, 41, was shot multiple times on the porch o 139 Rosemont Ave. in Coatesville, 20 minutes before midnight, local police said.

Medics arrived on scene and Hurd was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the City of Coatesville Police Department at 610-384-2300 or the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866

