Witnesses Sought In Sex Assault Of 2 Women Along Chester County Trail

Nicole Acosta
Trail Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are seeking witnesses after two women were sexually assaulted along a trail in Chester County last month, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wallace Avenue around 3 p.m on July 28 for a reported sex assault in progress, according to the Caln Township Police Department.

A juvenile was taken into custody and was charged with assaulting the two adult females on the embankment of the Brandywine Creek, adjacent to the Struble Trail, police said.

After speaking to witnesses, detectives learned there were additional witnesses on the trail and possible video footage available.

The area of the trail was just south of the trailhead parking area on Norwood Road, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assaults, or has additional information is urged to call the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

