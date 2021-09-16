Contact Us
WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Good For $3 Million Sold In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
Rainbow Grocery, 1099 W. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville
Rainbow Grocery, 1099 W. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $3 million was sold in Chester County.

The $3 million Payout scratch-off was sold at Rainbow Grocery on West Lincoln Highway in Coatesville.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

