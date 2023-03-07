Wild, Wild West Chester: Cops Wrangle Escaped Cattle In Chesco

Police in West Chester Borough had an unexpected start early Tuesday morning when they were tasked with wrangling two escaped cows in East Bradford Township.

An unnamed corporal was photographed by colleagues appearing to lure the fugitive cattle from a resident's yard.

According to authorities, the ladies staged a breakout from a nearby farm but were safely returned by 8 a.m. Tuesday. The department was not immediately available for comment to Daily Voice.

