Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Police In ChesCo Say

Police in Chester County are investigating after a wheelchair-bound man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was traveling east on the edge of River Road when a passing car struck his wheelchair from behind with its right bumper around 5:15 p.m., according to North Coventry police.

The man was ejected from the wheelchair and rushed to Pottstown Hospital with head and neck pain, police said.

The car, believed to be a 2011-2014 Ford Edge, failed to stop, and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may know of the striking car is asked to contact the police department at (610) 323-8360 referencing report number: 2021117M5666.

