Westtown-East Goshen Police Officer Charged In Fatal Accident

A Westtown-East Goshen police officer will face charges in connection with a February car accident that killed a 75-year-old cyclist, prosecutors say.

Officer Jason Listmeier, 24, of Downingtown, is charged with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and overtaking a vehicle on the left, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a release.

Authorities say Listmeier was responding to a call about an erratic driver on the morning of Feb. 19 when he lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck 75-year-old bicyclist Michael Ghione of West Chester, the DA said.

Listmeier immediately stopped and rendered aid to Ghione, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead of multiple blunt impact injuries at the scene, prosecutors wrote.

According to investigators, Listmeier was traveling at 50 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the wreck. The DA claimed the officer "looked down at his work computer" before losing control of the car, hitting a guard rail, and then striking Ghione.

“This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people," DA Ryan wrote. "Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”

