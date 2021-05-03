Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Whiteland PD Seek ID For Man Who Fled CVS With $2K Worth Of Medicine

Nicole Acosta
Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole $2,000 worth of cold/allergy medicine from a local CVS.
A male suspect was caught on surveillance footage grabbing a large amount of cold/allergy medicine valued at approximately $2,284 at the CVS on West Lincoln Highway on Feb. 7, according to West Whiteland police.

The suspect reportedly left in an unknown model black car, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Anthony DeLuise at adeluise@westwhiteland.org or (484)-875-6023.

