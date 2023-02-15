West Chester Student Charged With Rape

A West Chester University student is accused of raping a woman at a house party, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice.

Patrick Dreyer, 20, of Glen Mills, was taken into custody Friday, Feb. 10 and charged with multiple felonies including rape and sexual assault, West Chester Borough Police said in a statement.

In charging documents provided by the District Attorney's Office, investigators said Dreyer and the alleged victim, a 19-year-old woman, were at the same party on the 500 block of South Walnut Street on Sept. 3.

The woman told police she was in the basement as the party died down but went upstairs to look for her friends. She said that Dreyer told her her friends were in the on the second floor, detectives wrote.

When she went there, Dreyer followed and "led [her] by force" to a bedroom on the third floor, police wrote in the criminal complaint. There, authorities say Dreyer sexually assaulted her.

She told investigators she lost consciousness during the attack and left quickly after waking up.

After his arrest Friday, Dreyer was arraigned and released on a $75,000 surety bond, state court records show. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 28.

