West Chester DUI Driver Arrested After Striking Parked Cars, Fleeing Scene

Nicole Acosta
Carly Nance
Carly Nance Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A DUI driver was arrested after she crashed into parked cars, and fled the scene in West Chester over the weekend, authorities said.

After officers received calls of a disturbance, they found Carly Nance, 23, attempting to park her damaged car on East Nields Street around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, according to West Chester police.

An investigation uncovered that Nance struck parked cars and subsequently fled the scene while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Nance was arrested and charged with DUI and accidents causing damage to unattended vehicles, 

She was released on a summons, and a preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.

