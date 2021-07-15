West Catholic Prep Football Player Ivan Hicks Jr., 16, Collapses, Dies On Chester County Field

A Philadelphia high school football player died while warming up for a practice game at a high school in Chester County, officials said.

West Catholic High School's Ivan Hicks Jr., 16, was preparing for a 7-on-7 scrimmage against the Coatesville Area High School Tuesday evening when he collapsed, according to school district officials and NBC Philadelphia.

Two parents with apparent medical training performed CPR on Hicks before EMS arrived, district officials said.

Emergency responders were on the scene within two minutes, however, the teen was pronounced dead at Brandywine Hospital, officials said.

More than $100 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of July 15 to support Hicks' funeral expenses.

Hicks was a right tackle/defensive tackle and set to graduate in 2023.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to this young man’s family and to the entire West Catholic High School community," Coatesville Area School District Superintendent Tomás Hanna said in a statement Wednesday.

"This is such a tragic loss, and I was so touched by the response of coaches from both teams and school administrators who gathered at the hospital to offer support to the family of this student."

"Our own school counselors are reaching out to our Coatesville football players and will be available to talk with them about this."

All football-related activities were canceled Wednesday, Hanna said.

The Chester County coroner's office is investigating the cause of death and will perform an autopsy on Friday.

