Two Suspects Wanted In West Nottingham Armed Home Invasion

PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police/Facebook

Police are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed home invasion that happened in Chester County Wednesday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township around 11:50 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

They learned that two suspects broke into the home with a gun, and assaulted the homeowner, state police said.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect is a short Hispanic male, and the second is a tall Black male, according to state police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. 

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

