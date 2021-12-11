Two ChesCo Teens Charged In Turkey Hill Armed Robbery

Two Chester County juveniles were charged in connection with an armed robbery, authorities said.

The armed suspects, ages 13 and 14, allegedly entered the Turkey Hill Market on Routes 10 and 372 just before midnight on Nov. 4, according to the Parkesburg Borough Police Department.

No employees or customers were injured at the time of the incident, police said.

On Nov. 9, Parkesburg police detectives and Pennsylvania State Police troopers served a search warrant at a home in Cochranville and took the pair into custody, authorities said.

Investigators reportedly found evidence of the robbery in the home.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Murtagh at 610-857-3535.

