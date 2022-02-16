Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Suspicious Death Of Woman Probed In Coatesville

Nicole Acosta
200 block of East Chestnut Street
200 block of East Chestnut Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities were investigating a "suspicious death" Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Coatesville.

Donna L. Taney, 59, was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in her East Chestnut Street home around 9:45 a.m., Coatesville police said.

A search warrant was executed at the house, and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy report.

The death, according to police, was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatesville City's Det. Sgt. Brandon Harris at (610)-384-2300 ext. 3212 or Chester County Det. John DiBattista at (610)-344-6866.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

