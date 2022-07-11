Contact Us
Suspect Sought In Chesco Brawl Hit Victim With Pool Cue, Say Police

Mac Bullock
Police say this man struck another with a pool cue during a brawl in Oxford Borough on Oct. 29.
A man who police say hit another with a pool cue is sought by authorities in Chester County. 

Police in Oxford Borough said they were dispatched to South Third Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for a reported disturbance. 

There, officers said "several" men were "involved in an altercation."

Each of the men involved has been identified except one, who police say struck a victim in the head with the handle of a pool cue during the fight. 

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the man to submit an anonymous tip on the Oxford Borough Crime Alerts webpage

