Suburban Philly Officer Fires Shot Through Car Window Of Driver With Firearm, DA Says

A police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs fired a shot through the window of car as the driver attempted to flee during a traffic stop, authorities said.

An investigation later identified the driver as Takeshia Landry, of Ohio, who had a colt revolver firearm in her purse, Chester County DA Deborah Ryan said.

Landry, 41, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding, and related offenses.

The trouble began around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, when a uniformed officer in a marked car pulled over a white Chrysler sedan trying to make an illegal left turn on a red traffic light near Route 10 and West King's Highway in West Caln, Ryan said.

Once the vehicle stopped, the officer requested license and registration from the driver repeatedly, but she would not comply. Landry was then asked to exit the vehicle but she refused. The police officer opened the driver’s side car door and attempted to remove her from the car.

That's when Landry fled from the scene in her car -- and the police officer fired one round from his department-issued firearm as she sped away, according to Ryan.

The bullet struck the window frame and shattered the window of the driver’s side rear passenger window. The driver, the sole occupant, was not injured.

After a short chase, Landry stopped her car in the 600 block of Octorara Trail in West Caln. The officer pulled her out of the vehicle and she was taken into custody, Ryan said.

A colt revolver firearm was recovered from Landry's purse after a search warrant was executed. Landry does not possess a license to carry a firearm, according to the DA.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office Protocol, the Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing this officer-involved shooting. The Chester County DA will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.

