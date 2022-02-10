Suburban Philly Man Surrenders In Sex Assault Of Child: Police

A 35-year-old man has surrendered to police in the sexual assault of a juvenile over the summer in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Juan Munoz-Cruz had been wanted in the Aug. 15 incident by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department, they said.

An arrest warrant was issued for him, and he eventually turned himself in on. Munoz-Cruz was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He was arraigned before Judge Smith with bail set for $25,000 unsecure on Sept. 28. A preliminary hearing date was set for sometime in October.

