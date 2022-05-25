Student Wanted In Coatesville High School Stabbing Surrenders: Police

A student wanted on attempted murder charges for a stabbing inside Coatesville Area Senior High School surrendered to police Tuesday night, authorities said.

Oddell Cannon, 16, has been identified as the suspect who fled the school following the 7:30 a.m. incident that sent the unidentified victim to Paoli Hospital, Caln Township police said.

The victim was later identified by family as 16-year-old Mickey Rayner Jr., 6abc reports. He was in stable condition as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident," Substitute Superintendent Dr. Rick Dunlap said in a statement. "We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff."

Cannon was arraigned and remanded to the Chester County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $750,000 cash bail.

