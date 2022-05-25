Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Student Wanted In Coatesville High School Stabbing Surrenders: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Oddell Cannon
Oddell Cannon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset:Caln Township PD

A student wanted on attempted murder charges for a stabbing inside Coatesville Area Senior High School surrendered to police Tuesday night, authorities said.

Oddell Cannon, 16, has been identified as the suspect who fled the school following the 7:30 a.m. incident that sent the unidentified victim to Paoli Hospital, Caln Township police said. 

The victim was later identified by family as 16-year-old Mickey Rayner Jr., 6abc reports. He was in stable condition as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident," Substitute Superintendent Dr. Rick Dunlap said in a statement. "We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff."

Cannon was arraigned and remanded to the Chester County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $750,000 cash bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.