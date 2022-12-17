Strangulation, Assault Among Charges For 18-Year-Old In ChesCo

A Chester County 18-year-old faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he attacked a woman.

Police were called to the 200 block of Valley Drive in East Goshen just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a reported disturbance, officials said in a release.

There, a visibly-injured 18-year-old woman told officers she had been assaulted by Ethan Huynh of Downingtown.

Huynh was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated assault and strangulation at the Chesco lockup, police said. He remains in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Dec. 19, state court records show.

