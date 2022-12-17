Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Strangulation, Assault Among Charges For 18-Year-Old In ChesCo

Mac Bullock
Police say 18-year-old Ethan Huynh of Downingtown is charged with felony assault and strangulation.
A Chester County 18-year-old faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he attacked a woman. 

Police were called to the 200 block of Valley Drive in East Goshen just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a reported disturbance, officials said in a release. 

There, a visibly-injured 18-year-old woman told officers she had been assaulted by Ethan Huynh of Downingtown. 

Huynh was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated assault and strangulation at the Chesco lockup, police said. He remains in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Dec. 19, state court records show. 

