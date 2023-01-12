Spa Manager Busted For Prostitution In West Chester: Police

You can get more than a massage at one West Chester spa, according to authorities.

Detectives raided the Zen Spa at 107 North Church Street on Wednesday, Jan. 11 as part of an ongoing investigation into possible prostitution at the massage parlor, West Chester police said in a statement.

Based on evidence recovered from the property, authorities charged manager Meichen Wei Silverstein, a 40-year-old from Flushing, New York, with promoting and soliciting prostitution.

Investigators said they've determined that "acts of prostitution were being solicited by employees of the Zen Spa," but have only announced charges against Silverstein.

The 40-year-old spa manager is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Jan. 20, court records show.

