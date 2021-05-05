SEEN THEM? Alleged Pair Of Famous Footwear Thieves With Gun Threatened To 'Blow Up Store'

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a pair of alleged thieves who threatened to blow up a Famous Footwear store in West Whiteland Township.

The pair, described as a Black man and Black woman, were allegedly seen stealing shoes from the Famous Footwear store on West Lincoln Highway on May 1, according to West Whiteland police.

An observant employee approached the man and asked him to return the shoes he was hiding, police said.

The man responded by telling the employee he had a gun and threatened to shoot him and "blow up the store," police said.

The pair then fled the store with the merchandise.

No gun was ever seen on the man, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org. Tips can also be submitted through the department's CrimeWatch page.

