SEEN HIM? West Chester PD Seek Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a 25-year-old man accused of being a suspect in two sexual assault incidents in West Chester.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Uriel Angeles-Hernandez on Tuesday, West Chester police said.

Angeles-Hernandez is described as a white Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot, 10 inches in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

West Chester police are asking anyone with additional information on the assault incidents or who knows the whereabouts of Uriel Angeles - Hernandez to contact Detective Corporal Harry O’Neill at 610-436-1335.

