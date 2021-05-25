Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Feds, Locals Smash Burglary Crew That Targeted Asians In NJ, PA
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? West Chester PD Seek Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Uriel Angeles-Hernandez
Uriel Angeles-Hernandez Photo Credit: West Chester Borough Police Department

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help locating a 25-year-old man accused of being a suspect in two sexual assault incidents in West Chester.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Uriel Angeles-Hernandez on Tuesday, West Chester police said.

Angeles-Hernandez is described as a white Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot, 10 inches in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

West Chester police are asking anyone with additional information on the assault incidents or who knows the whereabouts of Uriel Angeles - Hernandez to contact Detective Corporal Harry O’Neill at 610-436-1335.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.